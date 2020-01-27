CCPS could allocate penny sales tax money for high tech security upgrade

Charlotte County Public Schools wants to use millions to bring a high-tech security system in its schools to more effectively protect your kids during an emergency. It is among the dozens of options if voters approve to continue the Charlotte County’s optional Penny Sales Tax.

After dozens of violent incidents and dead children, school security has become a top priority for parents.

“It’s definitely wisdom,” said Sarah Glover, who lives in Punta Gorda, “to think about security and taking care of our children.”

School security is just as crucial to those protecting your kids. Michael Riley, the community liaison for CCPS, said they are looking at ways to increase security inside of the school campus.

CCPS wants to install a new security system that would lock all doors with just one click of a button on a smartphone by a staff member. Law enforcement would also be notified, as would the administration and each classroom teacher.

There is a $5 million price tag for the security upgrade that would be implemented in all 22 schools. The district wants to allocate funds from Charlotte County’s optional Penny Sales Tax, if voters re-approve it in November.

The committee behind the Penny Sales Tax will select projects to recommend to the commission at its meeting on Feb. 19. Riley said should the sales tax not be approved, they still plan to go forward with the high-tech security upgrade.

“It may take some more time than it would,” Riley said, “but we are still going to put it into our budget.”

While some believe the request for money is part of a vicious cycle, others argue no cost is too high to keep students safe.

“I am not against school security,” said Mike Clemente, who lives in Port Charlotte, “but there will be something else next time.”

“If we don’t protect them,” Glover said, “then we don’t have a future.”

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

