All 9 victims in the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash have been identified
Published: January 27, 2020 8:19 AM EST
Updated: January 27, 2020 9:04 AM EST
NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others were killed Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in dense fog in Calabassas, California. Bryant’s sudden death at age 41 touched off an outpouring of grief for a star whose celebrity transcended basketball.
The passengers were on their way to a basketball game when the chopper went down. The helicopter was flying in foggy conditions considered dangerous enough that local police agencies grounded their choppers.
The helicopter’s flight path shows it going from Orange County to the San Fernando Valley and then hovering over the Glendale area as it waited for clearance to travel through the Valley to Calabasas. The tracking ends at the crash site in Calabasas.
Kobe Bryant
An 18-time NBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist who won five championships, Kobe Bryant was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion. He also won an Academy Award in 2018 for his contributions to “Dear Basketball,” an animated short about his relationship to the game.