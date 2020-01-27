10,000 rubber ducks to race in Naples to prevent childhood drowning

Ten thousand rubber ducks will be racing down the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Lazy River in Naples on Saturday to raise money to prevent childhood drownings.

The Great Naples Duck Race is produced by the NCH Healthcare System Safe & Healthy Children’s Coalition with over two dozen sponsors. Since 2000, there have been 50 childhood drownings in Florida. To contribute to the non-profit goals, you can adopt a duck to “save a child.”

You can choose from four different packages. Adopting a single duck costs $10; six ducks for $50; 12 ducks for $100; and, 24 ducks for $200. If your duck wins the race down the Lazy River, you could win a $10,000 cash prize. Second place gets $5,000, while third place earns $2,500.

When you adopt a duck, you will have free entry to the Sun-N-Fun Lagoon. The race takes place on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Writer: Michael Mora

