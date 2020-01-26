Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the Defense Department said. (Credit: WINK News)
WASHINGTON (AP)

U.S. Army soldier killed in Syria

Published: January 26, 2020 7:46 AM EST
Updated: January 26, 2020 7:58 AM EST

A 22-year-old soldier from North Carolina has died in a rollover accident in Syria, the Defense Department said Saturday.

Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, of Wilmington, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the department said. The incident is under investigation.

Moore was assigned to 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, Knightdale, North Carolina

According to military officials, about 750 U.S. troops are in eastern Syria.

Author: Associated Press
