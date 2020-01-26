Basketball legend Kobe Bryant reportedly among 5 dead in LA County helicopter crash

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirms five people have died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County, California, Sunday.

TMZ reports NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among those killed in the crash. He was 41 years old. Washington Post, among other sources, reports the former professional basketball player is among those who were killed.

The City of Calabasa tweeted preliminary crash information and then share its condolences for the reported death of Bryant.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

However, this has not been confirmed by law enforcement yet. And the crash remains under investigation. Calabasas is west of the City of Los Angeles and north of Malibu.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing. Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

Official statement from FAA. https://t.co/7qezQwz1Bz — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

Writer: WINK News

