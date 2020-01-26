NBA legend Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant reportedly among 5 dead in LA County helicopter crash

Published: January 26, 2020 2:58 PM EST
Updated: January 26, 2020 3:52 PM EST

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office confirms five people have died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, a city in Los Angeles County, California, Sunday.

TMZ reports NBA legend Kobe Bryant was among those killed in the crash. He was 41 years old. Washington Post, among other sources, reports the former professional basketball player is among those who were killed.

Los Angeles County authorities respond to helicopter crash with five dead west of the City of Los Angeles. Credit: LA County Sheriff’s Office.

The City of Calabasa tweeted preliminary crash information and then share its condolences for the reported death of Bryant.

However, this has not been confirmed by law enforcement yet. And the crash remains under investigation. Calabasas is west of the City of Los Angeles and north of Malibu.

