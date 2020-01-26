Two suspects in custody in fatal Charlotte County shooting

Two suspects have been arrested on Sunday after a fatal shooting in Charlotte County.

The suspects are Kevens Laguerre and Kyrsha Taylor. Laguerre faces a charge of Second-Degree Murder. Taylor faces a charge of Accessory After the Fact.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the School House Square plaza. The victim and at least one of the suspects were at the Over the Bridge Bar around the time of the incident.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies say an argument broke out inside the bar and ended with the shooting outside. Bar patrons gathered inside for a rap concert when things turned ugly and moved to the parking lot.

CCSO says this isn’t the first time this shopping plaza has been the scene of a shooting.

The relationship between the victim and the suspects are unknown at this time. Right now, detectives are still seeking information surrounding the incident. If you have any information please call 921-639-0013 or send an anonymous tip via our mobile app.

