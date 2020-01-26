Hundreds to gather for Mitzvah Day at Temple Beth El in Fort Myers

The goal of Mitzvah Day at Temple Beth El in Fort Myers on Sunday is to gather together for a day of service. Hundreds of community members will be there to help put together different projects and kits for those less fortunate.

They will be making toiletry kits for the women and children’s center, greeting cards for Israeli soldiers, baby welcome kits for Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida and a voter registration table and bloodmobile. To put on all these projects, they are collecting donations of food, clothing, hygiene products and pet food.

There are projects for any age and so many different organizations that will be there for every interest. The event will be going on from 9 a.m. until noon. If you would like to spend your Sunday servicing the community, you are invited to join.

Reporter: Dannielle Garcia

Writer: Michael Mora

