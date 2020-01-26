Grammys: Landmarks of the music industry awards

Tonight is the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony, presented by the Recording Academy at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and broadcast live on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

From Demi Lovato’s first live performance in over two years to what’s sure to be a love-tinged duet between Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to a rockin’ tribute to Aerosmith, the 2020 GRAMMY Awards promises to leave fans “Cryin'” for more!

But first, let us acknowledge the ceremony’s historic past. The very first Grammy gathering was held in May 1959. At that ceremony, the first-ever Song of the Year winner was “Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu” by Domenico Modugno – better known as “Volare”:

The first Album of the Year winner was “The Music From ‘Peter Gunn'” by Henry Mancini:

The Best Comedy Performance that first year was “The Chipmunk Song” by David Seville and the Chipmunks:

The all-time BIGGEST Grammy winner? Late classical conductor Sir Georg Solti, with 31 Grammys, followed by artist-producer-arranger Quincy Jones, who has 28 Grammy statuettes.

Listen: Sir Georg Solti conduct the second movement of Beethoven’s 9th Symphony (winner of Best Orchestral Recording, 1987):

Listen; Quincy Jones’ recording of “Birdland” (winner of Best Jazz Fusion Performance and Best Arrangement on an Instrumental in 1990):

It’s a safe guess that, given the current turmoil at the Recording Academy, there are likely to be changes to respond to, among other things, the debate over the Grammys’ selection process.

But everyone agrees on this: The official weight of a Grammy statuette is six pounds.

2020 GRAMMY Award Nominations: The complete list of nominees

Who’s poised to strike GRAMMY® gold in 2020?

This year, a slew of talented artists are vying for a golden gramophone across 84 categories. The list includes Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Lana Del Rey, Vampire Weekend, and Bon Iver.

This year’s nominees were selected from 21,000 submissions so without further adieu, here’s a sampling of the top categories:

Record Of The Year:

“Hey, Ma” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” – H.E.R.

“Talk” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album Of The Year:

I, I – Bon Iver

Norman F***ing Rockwell! – Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.

7 – Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo

Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend

MORE: Music’s biggest night deserves music’s biggest interviews. CBS News’ Gayle King goes one on one with Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in a CBS News special

Song Of The Year:

“Always Remember Us This Way” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist:

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Spirit” – Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” – Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need To Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Best Pop Vocal Album:

The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran

Lover – Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Linked” – Bonobo

“Got To Keep On” – The Chemical Brothers

“Piece Of Your Heart” – Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” – RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” – Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Rock Album:

Amo – Bring Me The Horizon

Social Cues – Cage The Elephant

In The End – The Cranberries

Trauma – I Prevail

Feral Roots – Rival Sons

Best R&B Performance:

“Love Again” – Daniel Ceasar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” – H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” – Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” – Lucky Daye

“Come Home” – Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Rap Album:

Revenge Of The Dreamers III – Dreamville

Championships – Meek Mill

I Am > I Was – 21 Savage

Igor – Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy – YBN Cordae

Best Country Song:

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” – Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out In The Wash” – Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some Of It” – Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” – Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Thirsty Ghost – Sara Gazarek

Love & Liberation – Jazzmeia Horn

Alone Together – Catherine Russell

12 Little Spells – Esperanza Spalding

Screenplay – The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Gospel Album:

Long Live Love – Kirk Franklin

Goshen – Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

Tunnel Vision – Gene Moore

Settle Here – William Murphy

Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album – CeCe Winans

Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album:

X 100Pre – Bad Bunny

Oasis – J Balvin & Bad Bunny

Indestructible – Flor De Toloache

Almadura – iLe

El Mal Querer – Rosalía

Best Americana Album:

Years To Burn – Calexico And Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now – Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma – Keb’ Mo’

Tales Of America – J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire – Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Beastie Boys Book – (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers

Becoming – Michelle Obama

I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor – Eric Alexandrakis

Mr. Know-It-All – Jon Waters

Sekou Andrews & The String Theory – Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy” – Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from Toy Story 4

“Girl In The Movies” – Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from A Star Is Born

“Spirit” – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from The Lion King

“Suspirium” – Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from Suspiria

Best Music Film:

Homecoming – Beyoncé

Remember My Name – David Crosby

Birth Of The Cool – (Miles Davis)

Shangri-La – (Various Artists)

Anima – Thom Yorke

To find out who’s nominated across all 84 categories, check out the complete list of 2020 GRAMMY Awards nominees.

Author: CBS Sunday Morning

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know