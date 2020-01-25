Water experts discuss health of Estero Bay, what public can do to help

Water is our crown jewel in Southwest Florida. And that’s why its the topic of discussion at FGCU. Experts are are meeting to discuss what we can do to keep our waterways healthy.

FGCU is hosting the Cela Tega Conference Series Saturday to address health concerns for the Estero Bay region.

Organizers told us all presentations from the day’s event will be included online. For more information, visit the Cela Tega Conference page.

This story will have updates with quotes and a full reporter story.

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know