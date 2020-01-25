State troopers search for suspect of deadly south Fort Myers, McGregor hit-and-run

Florida Highway Patrol confirms investigators are searching for suspect Rosalia Tejeda Diaz, 52, who is accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed 63-year-old Kate Johnson and her dog, Diva, in Iona in south Fort Myers Wednesday.

Johnson was walking her dog, Diva, when a driver hit and killed them both along McGregor Boulevard at the intersection with Water Lane and fled the scene.

According to FHP, state troopers impounded a 2015 Nissan Sentra from the 4700 block of Albacore Lane in Fort Myers Friday, suspected to have been driven by Diaz, who also has an alias name — Rosalia Tejeda Simon.

Diaz is now believed to possibly be driving a teal Chevrolet Traverse SUV or another unknown vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run can call FHP at 239-938-1800 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

Writer: WINK News

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know