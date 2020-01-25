FILE: The Capitol and Senate are seen in Washington, early Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/FILE)
FILE: The Capitol and Senate are seen in Washington, early Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/FILE)
WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS)

Impeachment trial: Trump’s lawyers to give opening arguments

Published: January 25, 2020 9:59 AM EST
Updated: January 25, 2020 10:02 AM EST

President Trump’s lawyers will give their opening arguments on Saturday after three days of Democrats making their case. But the president’s team is expected to present the bulk of their presentation next week when more viewers are likely to be tuned in.

Speaking to reporters during a break on Friday, Jay Sekulow said his team will present from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and return on Monday. Sekulow said Saturday will serve as a movie “trailer” of “coming attractions.”

“Trust me, there will be plenty to cover,” Sekulow said.

Mr. Trump complained on Twitter Friday morning that his team would begin arguments on Saturday, which he called “Death Valley” for television.

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Impeachment managers to deliver trial record to Senate ahead of trial

House impeachment managers will deliver the trial record to the Senate in a procession at 9:30 a.m. As with the delivery of the impeachment articles to the Senate, the managers will start on the House side of the Capitol and will walk over to the Senate chamber.

A Democratic staffer working on the impeachment trial told reporters that this filing is a 28,578-page trial record with the secretary of the Senate for the impeachment trial of Mr. Trump, providing a permanent account of the evidence gathered. This record does not include thousands of related documents and testimony which Democrats have sought to subpoena from the administration.

Trump tells Fox News that “my people have to be honest”

In an interview Friday that aired on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Mr. Trump said he wants his team to “be honest.”

“What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth,” Trump told Raymond Arroyo at the March for Life rally in Washington. “They’ve been testifying, the Democrats, they’ve been telling so many lies, so many fabrications, so much exaggeration. And this is not impeachable.”

But Mr. Trump called the trial a “fraud.”

“I don’t even know how to determine this, but they say it’s not a crime, everybody says that,” Trump said. “[Democrats] say, ‘But it doesn’t have to be a crime.’ Well, maybe it doesn’t have to be a crime, but can you imagine being impeached and you didn’t commit a crime?”

Sanders says senators are staying awake “in most cases”

In an interview with “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell, Senator Bernie Sanders said “it’s unusual” for a senator to be seated for “nine hours.”

O’Donnell: We don’t get to see your colleagues during the trial. The cameras are not pointed at the senators. Take us inside. I mean, what is everybody doing?

Sanders: I think it’s unusual for a senator, especially somebody who’s running for president (I think we have four or five of those on the floor right now) to be seated for nine hours. It’s just not the way the Senate usually works. So I think what people are trying to do is to listen as intently as they can.

O’Donnell: Are the senators staying awake?

Sanders: In most cases.

Senators use fidget spinners and stress balls to relieve boredom during Trump impeachment trial

After sitting through many hours of the impeachment trial of President Trump, bored Republican senators figured out a new way to entertain themselves. Several have been spotted passing the time playing with fidget spinners while Democratic House managers gave their opening statements.

The Associated Press reported that Senator Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, passed around the fidget spinners and stress balls to several of his colleagues ahead of Thursday’s proceedings.

Photos and videos are restricted during the trial in the Senate Chamber, but sketch artist Bill Hennessy captured images of the fidget spinners.

Author: CBS News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media