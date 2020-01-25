Impeachment trial: Trump’s lawyers to give opening arguments

President Trump’s lawyers will give their opening arguments on Saturday after three days of Democrats making their case. But the president’s team is expected to present the bulk of their presentation next week when more viewers are likely to be tuned in.

Speaking to reporters during a break on Friday, Jay Sekulow said his team will present from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and return on Monday. Sekulow said Saturday will serve as a movie “trailer” of “coming attractions.”

“Trust me, there will be plenty to cover,” Sekulow said.

Mr. Trump complained on Twitter Friday morning that his team would begin arguments on Saturday, which he called “Death Valley” for television.

Author: CBS News

