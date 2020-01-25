Impeachment trial: Trump’s lawyers to give opening arguments
President Trump’s lawyers will give their opening arguments on Saturday after three days of Democrats making their case. But the president’s team is expected to present the bulk of their presentation next week when more viewers are likely to be tuned in.
Speaking to reporters during a break on Friday, Jay Sekulow said his team will present from 10 a.m. to about 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, and return on Monday. Sekulow said Saturday will serve as a movie “trailer” of “coming attractions.”
“Trust me, there will be plenty to cover,” Sekulow said.
Mr. Trump complained on Twitter Friday morning that his team would begin arguments on Saturday, which he called “Death Valley” for television.
Impeachment managers to deliver trial record to Senate ahead of trial
House impeachment managers will deliver the trial record to the Senate in a procession at 9:30 a.m. As with the delivery of the impeachment articles to the Senate, the managers will start on the House side of the Capitol and will walk over to the Senate chamber.
A Democratic staffer working on the impeachment trial told reporters that this filing is a 28,578-page trial record with the secretary of the Senate for the impeachment trial of Mr. Trump, providing a permanent account of the evidence gathered. This record does not include thousands of related documents and testimony which Democrats have sought to subpoena from the administration.
Trump tells Fox News that “my people have to be honest”
In an interview Friday that aired on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Mr. Trump said he wants his team to “be honest.”
“What my people have to do is just be honest, just tell the truth,” Trump told Raymond Arroyo at the March for Life rally in Washington. “They’ve been testifying, the Democrats, they’ve been telling so many lies, so many fabrications, so much exaggeration. And this is not impeachable.”
But Mr. Trump called the trial a “fraud.”
“I don’t even know how to determine this, but they say it’s not a crime, everybody says that,” Trump said. “[Democrats] say, ‘But it doesn’t have to be a crime.’ Well, maybe it doesn’t have to be a crime, but can you imagine being impeached and you didn’t commit a crime?”