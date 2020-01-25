Grammy nominees Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo are among the stars performing at this year’s show

The Grammys are on Sunday night, and Lizzo is up for awards in eight categories, including record, album and song of the year. Lil Nas X was nominated six times, as was Billie Eilish, who at 18 is the youngest artist in the history of the Grammys to earn nominations in the top four categories.

They will all be performing during this year’s show. The Recording Academy will also honor slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, who could posthumously win the Grammy for best rap performance, with DJ Khaled, John Legend and Meek Mill paying tribute, among others.

How to watch the Grammys

Usher and Sheila E. will perform a salute to Prince, who died in 2016. Aerosmith will perform some of its greatest hits, and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the Grammy stage together for the first time. A performance of “I Sing The Body Electric” from the film “Fame” will feature Legend, Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper and others.

Last year, former first lady Michelle Obama was a surprise guest at the Grammys. This year, she’s a nominee for best spoken word album for the audio version of her memoir “Becoming.”

Alicia Keys will host the evening for the second time. Keys is familiar to the Grammys, winning many herself, and this time around, she joins the ranks of Ellen DeGeneres and Rosie O’Donnell, becoming just the third woman ever to host the show more than once.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

Aerosmith

Ben Platt

Billie Eilish

Billy Ray Cyrus

Blake Shelton

Bonnie Raitt

BTS

Camila Cabello

Charlie Wilson

Common

Cyndi Lauper

Debbie Allen

Diplo

DJ Khaled

Gary Clark Jr.

Gwen Stefani

H.E.R.

John Legend

Jonas Brothers

Joshua Bell

Kirk Franklin

Lang Lang

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mason Ramsey

Meek Mill

Misty Copeland

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Roddy Ricch

The Roots

Rosalía

Run-DMC

Sheila E.

Trombone Shorty

Tyler, The Creator

Usher

The War And Treaty

YG

Complete list of nominees

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola



Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Sì” — Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)” — Michael Bublé

“Look Now” — Elvis Costello and The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” — John Legend

“Walls” — Barbra Streisand

Best Dance Recording

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex and Boys Noize featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“LP5” — Apparat

“No Geography” — The Chemical Brothers

“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)” — Flume

“SOLACE” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Weather” — Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Ancestral Recall” — Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Star People Nation” — Theo Croker

“Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!” — Mark Guiliana

“Elevate” — Lettuce

“Mettavolution” — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste” — Bones UK

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats” — Brittany Howard

“Woman” — Karen O and Danger Mouse

“Too Bad” — Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus” — Candlemass featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide” — Death Angel

“Bow Down” — I Prevail

“Unleashed” — Killswitch Engage

“7empest” — Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum”

“Give Yourself A Try”

“Harmony Hall”

“History Repeats”

“This Land”

Best Rock Album

“Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant

“In The End” — The Cranberries

“Trauma” — I Prevail

“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

“U.F.O.F.” — Big Thief

“Assume Form” — James Blake

“I,I” — Bon Iver

“Father Of The Bride” — Vampire Weekend

“Anima” — Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar and Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love” — India.Arie

“Jerome” — Lizzo

“Real Games” — Lucky Daye

“Built For Love” — PJ Morton featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been” — Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. and Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look At Me Now” — Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” — Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib and Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” — David Brown, Dernst Emile II and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

“Say So” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

“Apollo XXI” — Steve Lacy

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Overload” — Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn” — NAO

“Being Human In Public” — Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

“1123” — BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted” — Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai” — Ella Mai

“Paul” — PJ Morton

“Ventura” — Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child” — J. Cole

“Suge” — DaBaby

“Down Bad” — Dreamville featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG and Young Nudy

“Racks In The Middle” — Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

“Clout” — Offset featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Higher” — DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drip Too Hard” — Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini” — Lil Nas X

“Ballin” — Mustard featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London” — Young Thug featuring J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea” — Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong and Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses” — Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III and Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross featuring Drake)

“A Lot” — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

“Racks In The Middle” — Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge” — DaBaby, Jetsonmade and Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n” — Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home” — Willie Nelson

“God’s Country” — Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man” — Brooks and Dunn with Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)” — Brothers Osborne

“Speechless” — Dan + Shay

“The Daughters” — Little Big Town

“Common” — Maren Morris featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

“Desperate Man” — Eric Church

“Stronger Than The Truth” — Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel” — Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road” — Thomas Rhett

“While I’m Livin'” — Tanya Tucker

Best New Age Album

“Fairy Dreams” — David Arkenstone

“Homage To Kindness” — David Darling

“Wings” — Peter Kater

“Verve” — Sebastian Plano

“Deva” — Deva Premal

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Elsewhere” — Melissa Aldana, soloist; Track from: Visions

“Sozinho” — Randy Brecker, soloist; Track from: Rocks (Randy Brecker and NDR Big Band – The Hamburg Radio Jazz Orchestra With David Sanborn, Ada Rovatti and Wolfgang Haffner)

“Tomorrow Is The Question” — Julian Lage, soloist; Track from: Love Hurts

“The Windup” — Branford Marsalis, soloist; Track from: The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul (Branford Marsalis Quartet)

“Sightseeing” — Christian McBride, soloist; Track from: Christian McBride’s New Jawn

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek

“Love and Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together” — Catherine Russell

“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding

“Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“In The Key Of The Universe” — Joey DeFrancesco

“The Secret Between The Shadow And The Soul” — Branford Marsalis Quartet

“Christian McBride’s New Jawn” — Christian McBride

“Finding Gabriel” — Brad Mehldau

“Come What May” — Joshua Redman Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Triple Helix” — Anat Cohen Tentet

“Dancer In Nowhere” — Miho Hazama

“Hiding Out” — Mike Holober and The Gotham Jazz Orchestra

“The Omni-American Book Club” — Brian Lynch Big Band

“One Day Wonder” — Terraza Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Antidote” — Chick Corea and The Spanish Heart Band

“Sorte!: Music By John Finbury” — Thalma de Freitas with Vitor Gonçalves, John Patitucci, Chico Pinheiro, Rogerio Boccato and Duduka Da Fonseca

“Una Noche Con Rubén Blades” — Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and Rubén Blades

“Carib” — David Sánchez

“Sonero: The Music Of Ismael Rivera” — Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Love Theory” — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Talkin’ ‘Bout Jesus” — Gloria Gaynor featuring Yolanda Adams; Bryan Fowler, Gloria Gaynor and Chris Stevens, songwriters

“See The Light” — Travis Greene featuring Jekalyn Carr

“Speak The Name” — Koryn Hawthorne featuring Natalie Grant

“This Is A Move (Live)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Tony Brown, Brandon Lake, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nate Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Only Jesus” — Casting Crowns; Mark Hall, Bernie Herms and Matthew West, songwriters

“God Only Knows” — for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey; Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse and Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“God’s Not Done With You (Single Version)” — Tauren Wells

“Rescue Story” — Zach Williams; Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

“Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin

“Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

“Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore

“Settle Here” — William Murphy

“Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“I Know A Ghost” — Crowder

“Burn The Ships” — for KING & COUNTRY

“Haven’t Seen It Yet” — Danny Gokey

“The Elements” — TobyMac

“Holy Roar” — Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Deeper Roots: Where The Bluegrass Grows” — Steven Curtis Chapman

“Testimony” — Gloria Gaynor

“Deeper Oceans” — Joseph Habedank

“His Name Is Jesus” — Tim Menzies

“Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout” — Various artists

Best Latin Pop Album

“Vida” — Luis Fonsi

“11:11” — Maluma

“Montaner” — Ricardo Montaner

“#Eldisco” — Alejandro Sanz

“Fantasia” — Sebastian Yatra

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

— Bad Bunny “Oasis” — J Balvin and Bad Bunny

“Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

“Almadura” — iLe

“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)

“Caminando” — Joss Favela

“Percepción” — Intocable

“Poco A Poco” — La Energia Norteña

“20 Aniversario” — Mariachi Divas De Cindy Shea

“De Ayer Para Siempre” — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Opus” — Marc Anthony

“Tiempo Al Tiempo” — Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

“Candela” — Vicente García

“Literal” — Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

“A Journey Through Cuban Music” — Aymée Nuviola

Best American Roots Performance

“Saint Honesty” — Sara Bareilles

“Father Mountain” — Calexico and Iron & Wine

“I’m On My Way” — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Call My Name” — I’m With Her

“Faraway Look” — Yola

Best American Roots Song

“Black Myself” — Amythyst Kiah, songwriter (Our Native Daughters)

“Call My Name” — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

“Crossing To Jerusalem” — Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal, songwriters (Rosanne Cash)

“Faraway Look” — Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin, songwriters (Yola)

“I Don’t Wanna Ride The Rails No More” — Vince Gill, songwriter (Vince Gill)

Best Americana Album

“Years to Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine

“Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham

“Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’

“Tales of America” — J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire” — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Tall Fiddler” — Michael Cleveland

“Live In Prague, Czech Republic” — Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver

“Toil, Tears & Trouble” — The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

“Royal Traveller” — Missy Raines

“If You Can’t Stand The Heat” — Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Kingfish” — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“Tall, Dark and Handsome” — Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men

“Sitting On Top Of The Blues” — Bobby Rush

“Baby, Please Come Home” — Jimmie Vaughan

“Spectacular Class” — Jontavious Willis

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Venom & Faith” — Larkin Poe

“Brighter Days” — Robert Randolph and The Family Band

“Somebody Save Me” — Sugaray Rayford

“Keep On” — Southern Avenue

Best Folk Album

“My Finest Work Yet” — Andrew Bird

“Rearrange My Heart” — Che Apalache

“Patty Griffin” — Patty Griffin

“Evening Machines” — Gregory Alan Isakov

“Front Porch” — Joy Williams

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Kalawai’anui” — Amy Hānaiali’i

“When It’s Cold – Cree Round Dance Songs” — Northern Cree

“Good Time” — Ranky Tanky

“Recorded Live At The 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival” — Rebirth Brass Band

“Hawaiian Lullaby” — Various artists

Best Reggae Album

“Rapture” — Koffee

“As I Am” — Julian Marley

“The Final Battle: Sly & Robbie vs. Roots Radics” — Sly & Robbie and Roots Radics

“Mass Manipulation” — Steel Pulse

“More Work To Be Done” — Third World

Best World Music Album

“Gece” — Altin Gün

“What Heat” — Bokanté and Metropole Orkest conducted by Jules Buckley

“African Giant” — Burna Boy

“Fanm D’ayiti” — Nathalie Joachim with Spektral Quartet

“Celia” — Angelique Kidjo

Best Children’s Music Album

“Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype” — Jon Samson

“Flying High!” — Caspar Babypants

“I Love Rainy Days” — Daniel Tashian

“The Love” — Alphabet Rockers

“Winterland” — The Okee Dokee Brothers

Best Spoken Word Album (includes poetry, audio books and storytelling)

“Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

“Becoming” — Michelle Obama

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Comedy Album

“Quality Time” — Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable” — Ellen DeGeneres

“Right Now” — Aziz Ansari

“Son Of Patricia” — Trevor Noah

“Sticks & Stones” — Dave Chappelle

Best Musical Theater Album

“Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations” — Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope and Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)

“Hadestown” — Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” — Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine and Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

“The Music Of Harry Potter And The Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites” — Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)

“Oklahoma!” — Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa and Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger and Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

“The Lion King: The Songs” — Various artists

“Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” — Various artists

“Rocketman” — Taron Egerton

“Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse” — Various artists

“A Star Is Born” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

“Avengers: Endgame” — Alan Silvestri, composer

“Chernobyl” — Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

“Game Of Thrones: Season 8” — Ramin Djawadi, composer

“The Lion King” — Hans Zimmer, composer

“Mary Poppins Returns” — Marc Shaiman, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl in the Movies” — Dolly Parton and Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

Best Instrumental Composition

“Begin Again” — Fred Hersch, composer (Fred Hersch and The WDR Big Band Conducted By Vince Mendoza)

“Crucible For Crisis” — Brian Lynch, composer (Brian Lynch Big Band)

” Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts and Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite” — John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Walkin’ Funny” — Christian McBride, composer (Christian McBride)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Blue Skies” — Kris Bowers, arranger (Kris Bowers)

“Hedwig’s Theme” — John Williams, arranger (Anne-Sophie Mutter and John Williams)

“La Novena” — Emilio Solla, arranger (Emilio Solla Tango Jazz Orchestra)

“Love, A Beautiful Force” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Terell Stafford, Dick Oatts and Temple University Studio Orchestra)

“Moon River” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“All Night Long” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest)

“Jolene” — Geoff Keezer, arranger (Sara Gazarek)

“Marry Me A Little” — Cyrille Aimée and Diego Figueiredo, arrangers (Cyrille Aimée)

“Over The Rainbow” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Trisha Yearwood)

“12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)” — Esperanza Spalding, arranger (Esperanza Spalding)

Best Recording Package

“Anónimas & Resilientes” — Luisa María Arango, Carlos Dussan, Manuel García-Orozco and Juliana Jaramillo-Buenaventura, art directors (Voces Del Bullerengue)

“Chris Cornell” — Barry Ament, Jeff Ament, Jeff Fura and Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

“Hold That Tiger” — Andrew Wong and Fongming Yang, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

“I,I” — Aaron Anderson and Eric Timothy Carlson, art directors (Bon Iver)

“Intellexual” — Irwan Awalludin, art director (Intellexual)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

“Anima” — Stanley Donwood and Tchocky, art directors (Thom Yorke)

“Gold In Brass Age” — Amanda Chiu, Mark Farrow and David Gray, art directors (David Gray)

“1963: New Directions” — Josh Cheuse, art director (John Coltrane)

“The Radio Recordings 1939–1945” — Marek Polewski, art director (Wilhelm Furtwängler and Berliner Philharmoniker)

“Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” — Masaki Koike, art director (various artists)

Best Album Notes

“The Complete Cuban Jam Sessions” — Judy Cantor-Navas, album notes writer (various artists)

“The Gospel According To Malaco” — Robert Marovich, album notes writer (various artists)

“Pedal Steel + Four Corners” — Brendan Greaves, album notes writer (Terry Allen and The Panhandle Mystery Band)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” — Jeff Place, album notes writer (Pete Seeger)

“Stax ’68: A Memphis Story” — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (various artists)

Best Historical Album

“The Girl From Chickasaw County – The Complete Capitol Masters” — Andrew Batt and Kris Maher, compilation producers; Simon Gibson, mastering engineer (Bobbie Gentry)

“The Great Comeback: Horowitz At Carnegie Hall” — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Andreas K. Meyer and Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Vladimir Horowitz)

“Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music 1980-1990” — Spencer Doran, Yosuke Kitazawa, Douglas Macgowan and Matt Sullivan, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer (various artists)

“Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection” — Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

“Woodstock: Back To The Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive” — Brian Kehew, Steve Woolard and Andy Zax, compilation producers; Dave Schultz, mastering engineer, Brian Kehew, restoration engineer (various artists)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

“All These Things” — Tchad Blake, Adam Greenspan and Rodney Shearer, engineers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Thomas Dybdahl)

“Ella Mai” — Chris “Shaggy” Ascher, Jaycen Joshua and David Pizzimenti, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Ella Mai)

“Run Home Slow” — Paul Butler and Sam Teskey, engineers; Joe Carra, mastering engineer (The Teskey Brothers)

“Scenery” — Tom Elmhirst, Ben Kane and Jeremy Most, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Emily King)

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

John Hill

Finneas

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

“I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)” — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

“Mother’s Daughter (Wuki Remix)” — Wuki, remixer (Miley Cyrus)

“The One (High Contrast Remix)” — Lincoln Barrett, remixer (Jorja Smith)

“Swim (ford. Remix)” — Luc Bradford, remixer (Mild Minds)

“Work It (Soulwax Remix)” — David Gerard C Dewaele and Stephen Antoine C Dewaele, remixers (Marie Davidson)

Best Immersive Audio Album

“Chain Tripping” — Luke Argilla, immersive audio engineer; Jurgen Scharpf, immersive audio mastering engineer; Jona Bechtolt, Claire L. Evans and Rob Kieswetter, immersive audio producers (Yacht)

“Kverndokk: Symphonic Dances” — Jim Anderson, immersive audio engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Ulrike Schwarz, immersive audio producer (Ken-David Masur and Stavanger Symphony Orchestra)

“LUX” — Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

“The Orchestral Organ” — Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio engineer; Keith O. Johnson, immersive audio mastering engineer; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, immersive audio producers (Jan Kraybill)

“The Savior” — Bob Clearmountain, immersive audio engineer; Bob Ludwig, immersive audio mastering engineer; Michael Marquart and Dave Way, immersive audio producers (A Bad Think)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

“Aequa – Anna Thorvaldsdóttir” — Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (International Contemporary Ensemble)

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” — Keith O. Johnson and Sean Royce Martin, engineers; Keith O. Johnson, mastering engineer (Hermitage Piano Trio)

“Riley: Sun Rings” — Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth” — Bob Hanlon and Lawrence Rock, engineers; Ian Good and Lawrence Rock, mastering engineers (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City and New York Philharmonic)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

James Ginsburg

Marina A. Ledin, Victor Ledin

Morten Lindberg

Dirk Sobotka

Best Orchestral Performance

“Bruckner: Symphony No. 9” — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

“Copland: Billy The Kid; Grohg” — Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain” — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Transatlantic” — Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

“Weinberg: Symphonies Nos. 2 & 21” — Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, conductor (City Of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and Kremerata Baltica)

Best Opera Recording

“Benjamin: Lessons In Love and Violence” — George Benjamin, conductor; Stéphane Degout, Barbara Hannigan, Peter Hoare and Gyula Orendt; James Whitbourn, producer (Orchestra Of The Royal Opera House)

“Berg: Wozzeck” — Marc Albrecht, conductor; Christopher Maltman and Eva-Maria Westbroek; François Roussillon, producer (Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra; Chorus Of Dutch National Opera)

“Charpentier: Les Arts Florissants; Les Plaisirs De Versailles” — Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs, conductors; Jesse Blumberg, Teresa Wakim and Virginia Warnken; Renate Wolter-Seevers, producer (Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble; Boston Early Music Festival Vocal Ensemble)

“Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox” — Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

“Wagner: Lohengrin” — Christian Thielemann, conductor; Piotr Beczała, Anja Harteros, Tomasz Konieczny, Waltraud Meier and Georg Zeppenfeld; Eckhard Glauche, producer (Festspielorchester Bayreuth; Festspielchor Bayreuth)

Best Choral Performance

“Boyle: Voyages” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

“Duruflé: Complete Choral Works” — Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

“The Hope Of Loving” — Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Conspirare)

“Sander: The Divine Liturgy Of St. John Chrysostom” — Peter Jermihov, conductor (Evan Bravos, Vadim Gan, Kevin Keys, Glenn Miller and Daniel Shirley; PaTRAM Institute Singers)

“Smith, K.: The Arc In The Sky” — Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“Cerrone: The Pieces That Fall To Earth” — Christopher Rountree and Wild Up

“Freedom & Faith” — PUBLIQuartet

“Perpetulum” — Third Coast Percussion

“Rachmaninoff – Hermitage Piano Trio” — Hermitage Piano Trio

“Shaw: Orange” — Attacca Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“The Berlin Recital” — Yuja Wang

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Yolanda Kondonassis; Ward Stare, conductor (The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite” — Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

“The Orchestral Organ” — Jan Kraybill

“Torke: Sky, Concerto For Violin” — Tessa Lark; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

“The Edge Of Silence – Works For Voice By György Kurtág” — Susan Narucki (Donald Berman, Curtis Macomber, Kathryn Schulmeister and Nicholas Tolle)

“Himmelsmusik” — Philippe Jaroussky and Céline Scheen; Christina Pluhar, conductor; L’Arpeggiata, ensemble (Jesús Rodil and Dingle Yandell)

“Schumann: Liederkreis Op. 24, Kerner-Lieder Op. 35” — Matthias Goerne; Leif Ove Andsnes, accompanist

“Songplay” — Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)

“A Te, O Cara” — Stephen Costello; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

“American Originals 1918” — John Morris Russell, conductor; Elaine Martone, producer

“Leshnoff: Symphony No. 4 ‘Heichalos’; Guitar Concerto; Starburst” — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

“Meltzer: Songs And Structures” — Paul Appleby and Natalia Katyukova; Silas Brown and Harold Meltzer, producers

“The Poetry Of Places” — Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, producers

“Saariaho: True Fire; Trans; Ciel D’Hiver” — Hannu Lintu, conductor; Laura Heikinheimo, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Bermel: Migration Series For Jazz Ensemble & Orchestra” — Derek Bermel, composer (Derek Bermel, Ted Nash, David Alan Miller, Juilliard Jazz Orchestra and Albany Symphony Orchestra)

“Higdon: Harp Concerto” — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

“Marsalis: Violin Concerto In D Major” — Wynton Marsalis, composer (Nicola Benedetti, Cristian Măcelaru and Philadelphia Orchestra)

“Norman: Sustain” — Andrew Norman, composer (Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Shaw: Orange” — Caroline Shaw, composer (Attacca Quartet)

“Wolfe: Fire In My Mouth” — Julia Wolfe, composer (Jaap Van Zweden, Francisco J. Núñez, Donald Nally, The Crossing, Young People’s Chorus Of NY City and New York Philharmonic)

Best Music Video

“We’ve Got To Try” — The Chemical Brothers

“This Land” — Gary Clark Jr.

“Cellophane” — FKA twigs

“Old Town Road (Official Movie)” — Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“Glad He’s Gone” — Tove Lo

Best Music Film

“Homecoming” — Beyoncé

“Remember My Name” — David Crosby

“Birth of the Cool” — (Miles Davis)

“Shangri-La” — (Various Artists)

“Anima” — Thom Yorke

