79-year-old bicyclist dies from injuries after hit-and-run in Hendry County

A bicyclist has died from his injuries following a hit-and-run crash on SR 29 and F Road in Hendry County, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Eduardo Castillo, 79, of Immokalee died from his injuries on Jan. 24, 2020.

On Jan. 3, a vehicle was headed southbound on SR 29. Castillo was riding his bicycle west across the north and southbound lanes of SR 29 when he proceeded directly into the path of the vehicle.

As a result, the right front of the vehicle struck Castillo at the entrance of L and M Company, 6118 SR 29.

Castillo was propelled onto the vehicle’s hood as it left the roadway. He and his bicycle came to rest on the southbound, grassy shoulder of SR 29.

The vehicle then reentered the roadway and continued southbound on SR 29, fleeing the scene.

The investigation into this wreck is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact FHP or Crimestoppers.

Writer: Briana Harvath

