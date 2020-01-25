Shooting in Charlotte County (WINK News)
CHARLOTTE COUNTY

1 dead in Charlotte County shooting following argument at School House Square plaza bar

Published: January 25, 2020 6:14 AM EST
Updated: January 25, 2020 7:05 AM EST

A man is dead after a shooting in Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the School House Square plaza. The victim and the suspect were at the Bridge Bar around the time of the incident.

Deputies say it seems to have been an argument that led to the shooting.

CCSO says this isn’t the first time this shopping plaza has been the scene of a shooting.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown at this time.

There are dozens of law enforcement vehicles at the scene. Deputies say they are working to interview the witnesses at this time.

The suspect is not in custody, however, deputies believe it was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Investigators say this is still an active crime scene and they are still working to process evidence.

This is a breaking story. Trust WINK News to keep you updated on the latest information.

Writer:Briana Harvath
