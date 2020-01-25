1 dead in Charlotte County shooting following argument at School House Square plaza bar

A man is dead after a shooting in Charlotte County, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

WHAT WE KNOW:

– One man confirmed dead

– Happened around 2 outside of Over the Bridge Bar

– Deputies don’t know yet how/if the victim and suspect knew each other

– Suspect NOT in custody but deputies believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public @winknews pic.twitter.com/iSaHKnajra — Dannielle Garcia WINK News (@Dannielle_Garci) January 25, 2020

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the School House Square plaza. The victim and the suspect were at the Bridge Bar around the time of the incident.

Deputies say it seems to have been an argument that led to the shooting.

CCSO says this isn’t the first time this shopping plaza has been the scene of a shooting.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown at this time.

Active crime scene in the School House Square plaza. Confirmed shooting, one deceased. This is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger pic.twitter.com/JpoHq0R3EX — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) January 25, 2020

There are dozens of law enforcement vehicles at the scene. Deputies say they are working to interview the witnesses at this time.

The suspect is not in custody, however, deputies believe it was an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Investigators say this is still an active crime scene and they are still working to process evidence.

This is a breaking story. Trust WINK News to keep you updated on the latest information.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know