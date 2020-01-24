Naples Zoo announces first birth of 2020: A critically endangered slender-horned gazelle

Naples Zoo is celebrating its first birth of 2020!

The male critically endangered slender-horned gazelle was born at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 22 to mom, Clover.

The male calf came in at about 3.5 pounds and stands a little over one foot tall. He was born on exhibit and is already available for public viewing.

This species is also part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP). Naples Zoo participates in this national plan to help create sustainable populations of threatened and endangered species.

The calf received a neonatal exam shortly after birth and was found to be healthy and thriving.

The parents of the new baby were specifically matched by SSP based on their ancestry to “create the greatest genetic diversity in the population over the next century.”

Naples Zoo says it is pleased to be a part of this critical program to sustain the slender-horned gazelle population in zoos.

Writer: Briana Harvath

