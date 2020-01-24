Man arrested after harassing 3 women leaving a bar, ramming his truck in to vehicle

A suspect was arrested last night after pursuing three women out of a bar, then ramming the vehicle they had jumped into several times, causing the driver to fight back.

According to Cape Coral Police, officers responded to a disturbance with weapons at the 1300 block of SE 47th Terrace. As they arrived they learned that Henry Lesniak Jr., 53, had been acting strangely toward three women at nearby Rusty’s Bar.

The women left the bar, and Lesniak followed them. The women yelled for help, and were assisted by a passerby, a man driving a white pickup truck. The women got into the white pickup to escape as Lesniak approached the driver’s window. The driver presented a firearm and ordered Lesniak to back away before driving off.

Lesniak then got into his own red pickup truck and chased the white pickup, passing it. Lesniak proceeded to back his truck up into the white pickup three times, ramming it until the two vehicles became stuck together and unable to move.

Fearing for his life and the lives of the women in his truck, the driver fired several rounds into the tailgate of Lesniak’s pickup. Lesniak exited his truck, and the driver held Lesniak at gunpoint until police arrival.

Based on the investigation of the responding officers and Major Crimes Unit detectives, probable cause was developed for Lesniak’s arrest for four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (his truck). The other driver’s actions in firing on Lesniak’s pickup were determined to be in self-defense and in response to Lesniak’s aggressive actions. Lesniak was transported to the Lee County Jail.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

