HOUSTON (CBS)
Large explosion at Houston building shakes city and scatters debris
A large explosion at a building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles away and left rubble scattered in the area. The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city.
The Houston Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast. “This is still an active scene. Avoid the area,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel PeIna said on Twitter.
Large explosion shakes Houston, rattles nerves –> https://t.co/p8YZW7ko2J #KHOU #HTownRush pic.twitter.com/RAx0GNWlyB
— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) January 24, 2020
CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported that police officers at the scene were warning of “toxins in the air.”
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.