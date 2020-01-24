Explosion in Houston shatters nearby resident's windows. Photo via CBS
Large explosion at Houston building shakes city and scatters debris

Published: January 24, 2020 8:23 AM EST

A large explosion at a building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles away and left rubble scattered in the area. The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city.

The Houston Fire Department said one person was taken to a hospital because of the blast. “This is still an active scene. Avoid the area,” Houston Fire Chief Samuel PeIna said on Twitter.

CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported that police officers at the scene were warning of “toxins in the air.”

A fire burned following the explosion, and a firefighter asked a TV reporter to move away because of potential hazards.

