FHP still searching for driver who hit and killed 63-year-old woman on McGregor Blvd

State troopers are working around the clock to find the driver that killed Kate Johnson while she was walking her dog in Lee County on Wednesday night, and took off.

Troopers just revealed new information about the car they are searching for. FHP says it was a light colored Nissan that hit Kate and her dog and left them to die.

Troopers told us when they get to a crime scene, there is a specific process they go through to make sure they gather all the evidence, especially in death cases.

They secure the scene, hear from witnesses, forensically map the area so they can recreate the crash later on, and sometimes even taking clothes from victims to see if there is forensic evidence left behind.

“It’s unconscionable, it’s on the top threshold of our pet peeve, it’s one thing that we certainly do everything possible to prevent. We will again methodically search as hard as we can until we locate that person in that vehicle,” said Lt. Greg Bueno, of Florida Highway Patrol.

Kate Johnson’s boyfriend says he is still trying to grasp the situation of what happened, and he had a very strong message for the driver.

“You know it’s horrible. You know obviously you hit something whether it be a coconut and animal or a human being..you know you’ve hit something. It’s wrecked numerous lives,” said Phish Ross.

If anyone has any information about the hit-and-run, call FHP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know