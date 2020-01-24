DUI driver seriously injures 5 passengers in crash on Palm Beach Blvd

A man was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and causing a crash that seriously injured 5 passengers on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Ruben Cortez, 55, was driving east on Palm Beach Boulevard when a car pulled out of a shopping complex in front of him.

The front of Cortez’s vehicle slammed into the car causing the car to strike a stopped vehicle that was waiting at a red light in the eastbound direction.

As a result, the stopped vehicle was pushed forward and collided with another vehicle that was parked in front of it.

Five passengers in the crash were left with serious injuries, and two others with minor injuries. Cortez also suffered minor injuries.

Cortez was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail. He was charged with DUI Driving Under the Influence, DUI property Damage and Personal Injury, Driving While License Suspended and Careless Driving.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

