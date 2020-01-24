Credit: Shared with WINK News.
BONITA SPRINGS

Crash shuts down Bonita Beach Causeway at Lovers Key in Bonita Springs

Published: January 24, 2020 6:33 PM EST
Updated: January 24, 2020 6:40 PM EST

Lee County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash that shut down Bonita Beach Causeway in both directions at Lovers Key State Park in Bonita Springs Friday.

LCSO is on scene alone Big Carlos Pass Bridge, where a two-vehicle crash has shut down the causeway in both directions north of Lovers Key.

There is at least one person being considered a trauma alert in the crash.

The crash is causing a large traffic backup, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

