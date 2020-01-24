Collier County organization says shared pathways still on track amid bicyclist’s death

A Collier County organization said installation of shared paths to keep bicyclists safe along roadways is still on track. This comes after it made a recommendation in the county at the beginning of last year. It also comes after a woman lost her life recently while riding her bike along a crosswalk in the county.

Back in March 2019, Collier County Metropolitan Planning Organization recommended wider shared pathways for bicyclists and walkers along roads with speeds greater than 45 mph. When a car hits someone going 40 mph, the survival chance for a victim is 10%.

After a bicyclist died when she was hit by a car along Livingston Road recently, the MPO said the installation of shared pathways are still on track.

As far as time frame, county planner said there are other projects that must be finished first. Upon completion, attention will shift toward these approved pathways.

In the meantime, everyone using sidewalks and streets must continue to keep their eyes open and follow speed limits.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

