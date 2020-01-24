Charlotte County woman shot in face by someone she knew, 1 arrested

Charlotte County deputies say a woman was shot in the face Thursday night by someone she knew.

An arrest has been made in the shooting investigation, according to our reporter on scene at Aurora Drive.

After the woman was shot, deputies say she got in her car and drove to a friend’s house who called 911.

The woman is expected to survive. She says she believes the shooting was an accident.

We do not know the name of the suspect at this time.

There is an active scene on Conway Boulevard that CCSO has confirmed is connected to the shooting.

Deputies told us they are doing a follow-up and getting comments from possible witnesses.

This shooting is still under investigation.

