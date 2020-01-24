Cape Coral police searching for gunman in overnight shooting

A gunman is on the run after an early morning shooting happened in Cape Coral, right in the city’s Entertainment District.

Cape police say they were responding to a disturbance when they heard shots fired in the general area along 47th Terrace.

Two markings in the road near the scene is where two trucks got into a collision. The trucks are believed to have played a role in the large investigation as officer placed evidence markers around the vehicles.

They were towed away around 4 a.m. Friday morning. That is when police took down the tape and left the area. They say no one was injured and there is no danger to the surrounding area.

There are new surveillance cameras lining the streetscape project. This one happens to sit right near the two trucks where police say they are still investigating and processing the evidence.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know