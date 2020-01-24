Army Corps seeks public input on EAA southern reservoir project

Now is your chance to weigh in on improving our water quality and the releases from Lake Okeechobee.

As the Army Corps of Engineers works to finalize plans for the Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Southern Reservoir, they want to hear from the public.

Right now, the Corps’ plan calls for reducing Lake O releases to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries by redirecting much of it to the south through the Everglades.

You have until February 24th to share your opinion.

The purpose of the project is to improve quantity, quality, timing and distribution of water flows to the Northern Estuaries, Water Conservation Area 3, Everglades National Park, and Florida Bay while increasing water supply for municipal, industrial and agricultural users to a greater extent than would be accomplished in the Central Everglades Planning Project authorized in 2016.

The plan would change the authorized Central Everglades Planning Project to achieve these benefits by reducing Lake Okeechobee water management releases to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee estuaries by redirecting approximately 370,000 acre-feet of water on an average annual basis south through the Greater Everglades.

To read the documents relative to this project, click here and scroll down to number 35.

You can send comments via email to [email protected] or by mail to:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

ATTN: Andrew LoSchiavo

701 San Marco Boulevard

Jacksonville, Florida 32207-8175

