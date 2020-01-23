Roadblock along Palm Beach Blvd due to crash with injuries in Lee County

Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries along Palm Beach Boulevard outside the Fort Myers Shores community of Lee County Thursday night.

According to FHP, state troopers are along Palm Beach Blvd. at the intersection with Buckingham Road.

There is a complete roadblock along eastbound lanes of Palm Beach Blvd. due to the crash.

Drivers are advised to use caution, and seek an alternate route if possible.

