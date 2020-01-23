Rays hiring event scheduled for Friday at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte County

Looking for a new job? The Tampa Bay Rays along with Charlotte County Parks & Recreation is hosting a hiring event at the Charlotte County Sports Park.

The event will be held on Friday, January 24 from 11 a.m. til 6 p.m.

We along with @RaysBaseball, announce a Rays Spring Training hiring event 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Jan. 24 at the Charlotte Sports Park. Hiring will be for game day positions (fan hosts, parking attendants, game entertainment and production, and concessions). Interviews one site! #RAYS pic.twitter.com/ji40G6ROVP — Charlotte County Parks & Recreation (@charcoparks) January 23, 2020

Positions offered will be for game day positions like fan hosts, parking attendants, game entertainment and production, as well as concessions.

Interviews for positions will be held on sight.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

