PORT CHARLOTTE

Rays hiring event scheduled for Friday at Charlotte Sports Park in Charlotte County

Published: January 23, 2020 8:24 AM EST

Looking for a new job? The Tampa Bay Rays along with Charlotte County Parks & Recreation is hosting a hiring event at the Charlotte County Sports Park.

The event will be held on Friday, January 24 from 11 a.m. til 6 p.m.

Positions offered will be for game day positions like fan hosts, parking attendants, game entertainment and production, as well as concessions.

Interviews for positions will be held on sight.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media