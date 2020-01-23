Next phase of construction on SR 82 project set to begin

In the effort to improve your commute along State Road 82, a new phase in the construction has begun, and that will mean more road closures.

The part of the road work stretches seven miles east of Alabama Road and ends at the Hendry County line.

As of Thursday, it is only one lane in each direction when driving through the construction. When the work is done, the stretch will be four lanes wide.

You might remember the overall widening project included the new continuous flow intersection at Gunnery Road, meant to keep traffic moving.

While the next phase won’t be as elaborate, crews will work to widen the section to two lanes each direction, separated by a grass median with six foot shoulders, street lights and sidewalks on either side.

And aside from intermittent road closures, there will be a northward shift in the traffic pattern starting Saturday, between Grant Boulevard and Jaguar Boulevard.

Crews will be working around standard commute times, starting at 9 a.m. and working until 4 p.m.

The overnight work resumes from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The stretch of the overall widening project should wrap up on Tuesday, helping crews get one step closer to completing the entire project by the end of the year.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

