Investigation underway after robbery at 7-Eleven in Fort Myers

On Thursday morning, a robbery investigation prompted a massive search in Fort Myers.

The center of the investigation is a convenience store that many pass every day, right on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Evans Avenue.

Police say the scene is now clear but the investigation was prompted after a person came in to the store and demanded money before taking off out of the store.

The suspect is believed to be male, but other than that, no description is available.

