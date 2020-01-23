Impeachment trial: Democrats detail Trump-Ukraine timeline in opening arguments

House Democrats presented an exhaustive account of President Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine on the second day of the Senate impeachment trial, walking senators through a detailed timeline to argue the president abused his power and should be removed from office.

Led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the seven impeachment managers presented a mountain of evidence collected in the House’s months-long investigation into the president’s dealings with Ukraine. They punctuated their presentations with video clips and excerpts of hours of public testimony in the House from officials who witnessed many of the events in question, as well as the president’s own words.

Schiff accused the president of orchestrating a “corrupt scheme” by using military aid to Ukraine and a coveted White House visit as leverage to pressure the Ukrainian president to pursue investigations into his political rivals, including the Bidens.

As senators drifted in and out of the chamber over the course of eight hours, he urged them to consider what kind of precedent they would set if they allow Mr. Trump to remain in office, framing impeachment as the only way to deter future presidents from engaging in similar behavior.

“If this conduct is not impeachable, then nothing is,” Schiff said.

The Senate will reconvene at 1 p.m. for the second of three days of opening arguments by the House managers.

Schiff urges senators to demand more witnesses to fill in gaps

Toward the end of Wednesday’s arguments, Schiff pointed out instances when the Senate could compel more documents or witnesses to provide a fuller record of the president’s actions with Ukraine.

In one instance, Schiff referred back to a conversation U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland had with Ukraine presidential adviser Andriy Yermak. Sondland said he didn’t think aid to Ukraine would be released until Ukraine moved forward with an announcement of investigations.

In another example, former top National Security Council official Tim Morrison witnessed a conversation between Sondland and Yermak and reported back to National Security Adviser John Bolton. Bolton, Schiff noted, told Morrison to talk White House lawyers.

“You know, if you keep getting told you gotta go talk to the lawyers, there’s a problem. If things are perfect, you don’t get told go talk to the lawyers time and time again,” Schiff said.

“That record exists within the White House. Would you like me to read you that record? I’d be happy to read you that record. It’s there for your asking,” Schiff said. “Of course, the president has refused to provide that record. Precisely why did Ambassador Bolton direct Morrison … to talk to the lawyers? Would you like Ambassador Bolton to tell you why he said that? He’d be happy to tell you why he said that. He’s there for your asking.”

When Schiff made these comments, Schumer stared pointedly at McConnell, smiling. McConnell stared straight ahead and did not acknowledge Schumer.

There was also widespread muttering on the Republican side when Schiff raised his voice during his argument, with some senators shaking their heads and smiling. — Grace Segers and Kathryn Watson

How senators stuck in D.C. for impeachment are keeping their 2020 campaigns going

With the Iowa caucuses twelve days away and New Hampshire’s primary soon after, the 2020 presidential candidates who are sitting senators have decamped to Washington. But while they’re participating in the impeachment trial, these senators have launched contingency plans, sending surrogates across early-voting states to talk them up with voters.

Perhaps the biggest star hitting the early-state trail is Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who’s slated to hold campaign events for Senator Bernie Sanders at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University on Friday and Saturday. Sanders is still expected to make an appearance at the Saturday night rally depending on the impeachment schedule.

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know