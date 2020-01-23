Fort Myers police investigating 78-year-old’s suspicious disappearance

Fort Myers Police Department says 78-year-old Porter Taylor Albert has been missing for a week Thursday and now considers his disappearance suspicious. Police are seeking the public’s help to learn his whereabouts.

Albert lives alone and has no local relatives who can confirm when he was last seen.

According to FMPD, Albert’s friends and his ex-wife reported they had not heard from him. They told police it is unusual for him to not contact anyone. Albert has no known medical conditions and does not take medications.

An FMPD detective told us a crime scene unit will be responding to Albert’s trailer to conduct an investigation.

Police are asking anyone who has contact with him or knows his location to call FMPD at 239-321-7700.

Writer: WINK News

