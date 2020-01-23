Firefighters respond to house completely aflame in Bonita Springs

Bonita Springs Fire Control & Rescue District is responding to a “full-involved” house fire in Bonita Springs Thursday night.

According to the fire department, multiple crews are at the scene of an entire home on fire along the 10000 block of Citrus Drive.

The fire department say everyone inside the home was evacuated when the first crew arrived to the scene.

The neighborhood is west of Imperial Parkway and north of Bonita Beach Road.

Writer: WINK News

