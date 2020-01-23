Burglar caught in the act, Emanuel Adorno, gets 7 year prison sentence

Emanuel Collazo Adorno was sentenced to 7 years in prison for Burglary of a Dwelling, Grand Theft from a Dwelling, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He was sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender.

The crime happened in Lehigh Acres in June 2019. A family was just arriving home in the evening after visiting Legoland. According to the Office of the State Attorney for the 20th Judicial Circuit, the couple along with their young child saw an unfamiliar vehicle parked in front of their home. As they approached the front door, the defendant walked out of their house, quickly got in his car, and drove away.

The victims called 911 and were able to provide a description of the defendant, his vehicle, and a partial license plate number, per the press release. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded and within 20 minutes, a deputy spotted the defendant’s vehicle on a road and detained him. A gun was found in his car.

The family’s home had been ransacked by Adorno who had broken in through the front door. He had placed several hundred dollars worth of items in a suitcase but left it at the front door when he was startled by the family arriving home. Assistant State Attorney Robert Rodriguez handled the case.

