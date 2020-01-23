5 people killed in Sebring SunTrust Bank shooting honored with memorial

The Sebring community is honoring five women who were lost one year ago in a shooting at a Sun Trust Bank, and the city is turning the tragedy into a symbol of strength.

The bank was never reopened following the shooting and was torn down for a park dedicated in their name.

Sebring Mayor, John Shoop spoke at the ceremony, recounting the horrific day and says they must continue to pray. He also said they are continuing to move forward and get stronger, and they will continue to do so.

“For the families and the community It’s a place to come to remember them it’s set up with five palm trees five benches A pentagon in a center.

But it’s really it’s set up to be a solemn park where are you can come and just sit and not worry about anything,” Mayor Shoop said.

A representative from SunTrust also spoke and said January 23, 2019 forever changed the company and the community. SunTrust is committed to standing strong and they continue to wear Sebring Strong hearts.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

