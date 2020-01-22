Widening project to close roads, lanes on SR 82 from Alabama Rd. to Lee/Hendry County line

A construction project scheduled for SR 82 from Alabama Road to the Lee/Hendry County line will cause some delays due to lane closures, according to FDOT.

Crews will be widening SR 82 to four lanes from Alabama Road to the Lee/Hendry County line beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 through Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures for both eastbound and westbound on SR 82 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for the duration of the project, weather permitting.

Additional closures are as follows:

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 23, Motorists should expect Sparta Avenue closed.

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 25, motorists should expect a traffic shift on SR 82 from Grant Boulevard to Jaguar Boulevard. Traffic will be shifted to the north, with one lane of traffic in each direction. Please follow detour signs and use caution as crews work in the roadway.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, motorists should expect Blackstone Drive closed.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 28, motorists should expect Hedgewood Street closed.

Motorists should expect Harcourt Avenue closed through early 2020.

Other construction during this project will include the construction of a median separating two 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, 6.5-foot inside paved shoulders, bike lanes, a 5-foot sidewalk on the north side and a 10-foot shared-use path on the south side.

In addition, a grass median and LED lighting will also be added throughout the segment.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2020.

Writer: Briana Harvath

