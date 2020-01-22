Publix storefront. (Credit: AP)
LAKELAND, FLORIDA

Publix ranks No. 1 on Fortune’s ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ list

Published: January 22, 2020 10:11 AM EST

Throw on your slides and grab your Pub Sub!

Publix has ranked number one on Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” list!

They placed first in the food and drug stores industry category.

The list is determined based on ratings calculated form thousands of businesspeople within each industry.

A survey was given that asked respondents to rate companies in their own industry based on nine criteria from investment value to social responsibility.

