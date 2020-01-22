Police arrest Fort Myers man for DUI, leaving the scene of a crash

Video shows a driver in a red Jeep on Tuesday as he comes speeding around a corner and his car flips over. The driver is okay, but what the suspect does next will surprise you.

The suspect, Jacob Calvian Eisenhauer, 28, faces charges of DUI Under Influence Alcohol or Chemical Substance Faculties Impaired, DUI Causes Damage to Person or Property, Accident Leaving the Scene Damage, and Resisting Officer Without Violence to his Person.

While speeding in downtown Naples, the Jeep, after running through the median and flipping over, it lands against a tree. The man Naples Police Dept. said is behind the wheel, Jacob Eisenhauer, gets out. He paces around for a bit as he likely plans his next move.

Then, Eisenhauer, comes back to the car and tries to flip it over. Video shows the headlights on the vehicle moving up and down.

Soon, Eisenhauer will realize picking the car back up is not an option. So you will see him running away.

But NPD said Eisenhaur returns, this time with a new idea. Eisenhauer told police his friend, “Jacob,” is the owner of the Jeep and he wanted to know what was going to happen to the vehicle.

Eisenhauer pretends to call his friend, Jacob, and tell him to return to the scene. As the suspect was walking away to make that fake phone call, a witness recognized him. He tried to run away, but police caught up to him quickly. Right now, Eisenhauer is in jail without bond because he violated his probation.

Reporter: Morgan Rynor

Writer: Michael Mora

