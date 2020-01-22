Neighborhood Health Clinic looking to expand and offer more services

Wednesday morning, a Naples clinic that helps thousands of families without health insurance is asking for a big expansion.

In the last 20 years, the nonprofit, Neighborhood Health Clinic has served more than 14,000 patients, and they offer women’s care, dentistry, and heart health to people who wouldn’t have it otherwise.

Now the clinic wants to add an 8,000 square foot classroom space to offer services like, cooking classes to help control diabetes, and free health screenings.

The Naples design review board will take up the proposal Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

