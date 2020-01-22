Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 22

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Here are three suspects wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

Travis Lamar Means, 34 – Means’ record goes back many years. He has multiple arrests for drugs, guns, fraud, battery, driving and other charges.

Now, he is wanted by the Collier sheriff for two charges of battery.

He has a tattoo of a scorpion on his right forearm and, if he forgets his name, “Travis” is inked on his left arm.

Look for him in Immokalee or Naples.

Timothy Ryan Waters, 33 – Waters has a criminal history of child neglect and drug charges.

Currently, Charlotte County wants him for three felony failure to appear warrants and three violations of probation.

He has plenty of tattoos including “hope” on his left arm. We “hope” someone sees it and calls it in.

Keep on the lookout for waters in Punta Gorda or Port Charlotte.

Jessica Ruth Dabel, 33 – Dabel has a Collier County bench warrant for failure to appear following an arrest for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Look for her in East Naples, North Naples or Golden Gate.

We’re looking for our first arrest of 2020. Maybe it will be one of today’s highlighted fugitives.

If you have a tip on the whereabouts of any of these wanted suspects contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers

1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or

southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know