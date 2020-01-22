Fundraiser started by group of friends raises over $200 million

20 years ago, a handful of friends got together to do some good in Collier County, and together they have created a live, high energy auction, to raise money for children.

When the plan to start the money raising initiative began, they never imagined they would raise nearly $200 million.

Collier County provides virtually no funding for children services, so that is where the group of friends come in.

Valerie Boyd, her husband and Jeff Gargiulo and friend Brian Cobb, are some of the faces who started the Naples Winter Wine Festival in 2001, when the Ritz was still under construction.

“You could feel the electricity in that crowd,” said Jeff Gargiulo, Trustee if Naples Winter Wine Festival.

But, no one knew how much people would pay for expensive lots of wine.

“Boom the gavel went down and the first lot was purchased by Jim Figgy,” said Gargiulo.

Through the years, the festival’s grown, even survived through a difficult recession.

The business savvy husbands and wives made sure money was set aside for a rainy day, so they could keep giving in bad years. And they have nearly $200 million.

“That’s not $200 million minus expenses. That $200 million is going out the door to help children.

Overtime, they identified key areas of need.

“We have a strategic initiative for mental health, we have one for hunger, we have one for vision,” said Valerie Boyd, Trustee of Naples Winter Wine Festival.

Another secret they contribute to their success, is the auctioneer who runs the fundraiser. The founders call him their “philanthropic secret weapon.”

You can read more about his connection to the cause in this month’s Gulfshore Life magazine.

Tickets to the event are sold out, but there is an online auction where you can see the different items available.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know