Developers say closed Lucky’s Market locations will likely be filled by other area grocers

It’s a question many people in Cape Coral want answered: Is the building that Lucky’s Market was set to move into going to be an eyesore?

On Tuesday, the company announced it’s pulling out of Florida except for one location, but that’s not the only development sparking questions.

Another Lucky’s Market is set to open in two weeks in Port Charlotte. A sign hanging on the building promises an opening.

So what will happen to these buildings and their communities?

Neither store will open and that’s frustrating for people in both Cape Coral and Port Charlotte who were looking forward to another shopping option.

Clearly, construction is now at a standstill, so what’s next? The Cape’s economic developer told us he’s not worried.

In Port Charlotte, shopper Lucy Flatow stopped by what she thought was supposed to be a Lucky’s Market in her neighborhood.

“I wanted to see if it’s really closing or never opening or what’s happening,” she said.

She thought the grocery store off Cochran Boulevard would open in a few weeks.

“That’s sad. The neighborhood could use it,” she said.

About an hour away in Cape Coral, another Lucky’s Market is not as far along, but still under construction. Many of you have asked, now what?

“There are other grocers that are in this market area that this building is pretty much set up for,” said Cape Coral Economic Developer Ricardo Noguera.

A private developer is working on this spot but Noguera said he and his team will reach out to other grocers to replace Lucky’s.

“I’m optimistic with all the work that is taking place in that development that we could land a Sprouts, maybe even a Trader Joe’s,” he said.

Noguera and a Charlotte County spokesperson said they’re confident these spaces will be filled quickly, but by what companies and when? That’s still the big question.

“I just hope it’s not a sore thumb as they say,” Flatow said.

Both Cape Coral and Charlotte County say they did not use any tax money to bring Lucky’s to their communities. Both are private projects, so our tax money is not in jeopardy.

We reached out to grocery stores like Trader Joes and Fresh Market to see if they would want to move into these spaces.

“The Fresh Market is focused on our current Florida locations and providing the best service and specialty food to our guests,” said The Fresh Market Spokesperson Meghan Flynn. “While we do not have plans to go into any new Florida locations at this time, we have several stores within easy driving distance from the Lucky’s locations, and we hope viewers come visit us.”

As for Lucky’s Market, their developer’s PR company sent us the following statement:

As representatives for SB-VETS-1 LLC, which serves as the landlord of this property, we are not privy to Lucky’s Market’s next steps at this point and have no additional information beyond what has already been shared publicly. We are hopeful the next tenant for this site will be another excellent fit for the Cape Coral community.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know