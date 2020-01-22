Deputies stop burglary in progress at Golden Gate home

A burglar in Golden Gate is in custody Wednesday evening after deputies from Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped the suspect while he or she was burglarizing a home.

Deputies were alerted to the robbery around 7:50 p.m. at the 4000 block of 30th Place SW after receiving several calls about a suspicious incident. According to CCSO, while one suspect is in custody, deputies are searching for others with K9 and aviation.

There will be an update to this breaking news story

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know