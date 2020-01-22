Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on a search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico's north shore, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. According to Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad, the incident involved the Oasis of the Seas ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on a search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico's north shore, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. According to Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad, the incident involved the Oasis of the Seas ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP)

Coast Guard hunts for cruise ship passenger off Puerto Rico

Published: January 22, 2020 10:50 PM EST

The U.S. Coast Guard said it was searching late Wednesday for a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore.

Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told The Associated Press that the incident involved the Oasis of the Seas ship operated by Royal Caribbean International. The vessel was in San Juan Bay when the event occurred, he said.

The person being searched for was not identified and no further details were immediately available.

Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico's north shore, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
Local authorities join the U.S. Coast Guard on the search of a person who reportedly went overboard from a cruise ship just off Puerto Rico’s north shore, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean could not be immediately reached for comment.

Author: Associated Press
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media