A guide to Super Bowl 54 events in Miami

Before Super Bowl 54 arrives in the Magic City, there are plenty of parties, events, and concerts happening in Miami before the Big Game.

Here’s a list to help you navigate the Super Bowl party scene.

WHAT: This is the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee’s free-to-the-public fan village with a week of family-friendly activities, concerts, fireworks, meet and greet and autograph sessions with your favorite NFL players and tons of fun leading up to Gameday.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25 – Saturday, February 1 (Closed Jan. 29).

WHERE: Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

PRICE: Free

For more info and hours of operation, visit www.miasbliv.com

WHAT: The Super Bowl Experience is an interactive theme park for football fans. Visitors can get autographs with NFL players, participate in youth football clinics, buy merchandise, take part in a 40-yard dash and vertical jump against NFL players on LED screens. It also features personalized digital photos, a virtual reality experience, an enhanced Super Bowl rings display, and photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25 – Sunday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 29 – Saturday, February 1

HOURS

Saturday, January 25: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Sunday, January 26: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Monday, January 27: CLOSED

Tuesday, January 28: CLOSED

Wednesday, January 29: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. $20 for adults, FREE for kids

Thursday, January 30: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. 40 for adults, FREE for kids

Friday, January 31: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $40 for adults, FREE for kids

Saturday, February 1: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. $40 for adults, FREE for kids

WHERE: Miami Beach Convention Center; 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach.

PRICE: Tickets range from $20 – $60. Buy tickets here.

Click here for more info:

WHAT: – Super Bowl Opening Night is the national kick off for Super Bowl LIV festivities. Players and coaches take part in a press conference. Fans are able to go down onto the field to celebrate with cheerleaders and team mascots, collect autographs from NFL players and Legends, immerse yourself in the media frenzy from up-close viewing locations, take advantage of unique photo opportunities, and more!

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami.

PRICE: $25 General Admission Tickets. Buy tickets here

For more info, visit Super Bowl Opening Night

WHAT: Super Bowl Music Fest is a 3-day concert event where artists such as Guns N’ Roses, Maroon 5, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will perform.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30- Saturday, February 1, 8 p.m.

WHERE: AmericanAirlines Arena, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami.

PRICE: Ticket prices start at $50.

For more info, visit www.superbowlmusicfest.com

WHAT: An evening of uplifting music and inspirational messages. Featuring award winning artist and NFL players testimonials.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2 Avenue, Miami.

PRICE: Tickets start at $38. Buy tickets here.

Click here for more information.

WHAT: Top celebrities in music, entertainment and sports take part in an epic flag football game on Miami Beach.

WHEN: Thursday, January 30, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Flamingo Park, 1200 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach

PRICE: General Admission $40, $75 VIP, $125 VIP with Meet & Greet. Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit The Celebrity South Beach Bowl

WHAT: Cardi B headlines the Vewtopia Music Festival. Other artists such as Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby are set to perform as well.

WHEN: Friday, January 31- Saturday, February 1, Gates open 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami

PRICE: Two day passes start at $99 (General Admission). Buy tickets here.

For more info, visit www.vewtopia.com

WHAT: Super Fan Fest celebrates the Big Game with tailgating, sports bars, football activities, live music and more in the heart of Wynwood. .

WHEN: Thursday, January 30 – Sunday, February 2

HOURS:

Thursday, January 30, 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Friday, January 31, 4 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Saturday, February 1, 12 p.m. – 3 a.m.

Sunday, February 2, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

WHERE: The Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW 2nd Ave., Miami.

PRICE: Free

Click here for more information.

WHAT: International superstar Harry Styles will headline this event described as a bold, fully-immersive audio-visual experience with neon lights, LED walls, mirrors with projection mapping and guest DJ Mark Ronson.

WHEN: Friday Jan. 31, 8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Meridian at Island Gardens on Watson Island, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami

Author: CBS Miami

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know