Lucky’s Market to close all but 1 store in Florida, sources say

Lucky’s Market announced they will be closing nearly all of its Florida stores, leaving just one in West Melbourne, according to the Sun Sentinel’s interview with the stores’ regional director, Jason Rief.

Employees of both Lucky’s Market locations in Naples have confirmed the stores are closing next month on Feb. 12.

A new store is in the works to open in Cape Coral this spring. It has not been confirmed whether or not that store will still open, however, the City of Cape Coral PIO mentioned that it was “unfortunate news, as many people were looking forward to another shopping option in Cape Coral.”

Liquidation sales will offer 25% off merchandise and will begin Wednesday, according to the Sun Sentinel.

We have reached out to several people for more information and will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know