Landscaping holds up Collier County project on Logan Blvd.

Landscaping is holding up a long-awaited project. While a sign on Logan Blvd. said the road would open up at the end of the month, the next day, that was altered to the end of February. Neighbors expressed their concerns to Collier County on Tuesday afternoon.

“They changed it really fast,” Judy Masealla said, “because Bonita springs is not ready to open up yet.”

In the meeting, the County explained Bonita Springs still has some work to do.

“It’s just frustrating for all of us because we would like to be able to start using it,” Mark Harrison said. “But let’s face facts. We don’t want anyone hurt here.”

That was not the only concern for these drivers. Harrison said these communities will see the most effect from the new road and right now, they feel like they are not getting important answers.

The main concern discussed throughout the meeting was how people who live in these developments are going to make a left-hand turn. Harrison said it is the “concern of everyone’s safety” as drivers and pedestrians exit the developments.

Jay Ahmad, the director of transportation and engineering for Collier County, said more information would be given once the opens up. After that, Ahmad told the packed audience the County will put “traffic counters” and will do an engineering study of traffic. Then, the County will decide if it is “appropriate for that kind of volume.”

The road is projected to open at the end of February. In the meantime, Bonita Springs will have time to finish up what they need to while keeping us safe.

“People are always nervous when there’s something new,” Masealla said. “But I think it’s fine.”

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Michael Mora

