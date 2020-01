Drew Steele discusses the Impeachment Trial

As President Trump joins other world leaders at the world economic forum, impeachment is center stage here in the U.S. But before it can begin, a battle over the rules of the trial will take place. Political commentator Drew Steele from 92.5 fox news radio discusses what we can expect from the trial.

Reporter: Justin Kase

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro

