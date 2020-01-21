85-year-old woman shot in DeSoto County; shooter still on the run

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who fired off over 20 shots and critically injured an 85-year-old woman Monday night.

According to DCSO, a late night shooting occurred just before 11:45 p.m., in the 1000 block of the Golden Melody Subdivision.

The shooting happened through a bedroom window, where over 20 shots were fired, sending one elderly woman to Lee Memorial Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about this senseless crime, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 863-993-4700. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also contact our TIP line: 1-800-780-TIPS.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

