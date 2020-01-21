Crestwell School students collect change for SWFL cancer patients

Improving the lives of children with cancer can be as easy as emptying your pockets. That’s what students at Crestwell School are doing to help patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Alex Breese is excited to be part of Crestwell School Collecting “Change for Cancer.”

“The people that have cancer are really sick so this helps, to give them money,” he said.

He and other second-graders in Mrs. Nevarro’s classroom have already brought in more than $200 for the school-wide penny drive.

“I had a purse of money and I grabbed some coins and dollar bills in it and brought it here to school,” said student Kathryn Grace.

“I brought in a $20 bill today,” said Kaylee Nahm. “I just wanted to help all these poor people with cancer.”

And she is doing just that by bringing in money that will be donated to the “Barbara’s Friends” fund at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

“We hope to raise more than $1,000 and I know we’ve already surpassed that goal,” said Crestwell School Principal Tina Parsons.

Money that will help doctors like Craig MacArthur treat cancer patients right here in Southwest Florida.

“It’s going very, very well,” said 8th Grade President Vincent Esposito. “Kindergarten has raised over $400—we helped them count their money.”

“I’m probably gonna bring in more money until Friday,” Breese said. Because using pennies to help cancer patients just makes “cents.”

Coins collected by students will be donated to the hospital on Friday. That’s when Golisano starts their 19th Annual “Helping Kids with Cancer Radiothon,” which will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mel’s Diner off of Pine Island Road.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

