Coldest air so far this season coming to Southwest Florida

Brace yourself, Southwest Florida! The coldest air in over two years (January 18th, 2018) is about to move into our area.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s for most of the region by Wednesday morning. Additionally, when you factor in our breezy conditions, wind chills will drop into the 20s & 30s making it feel even colder. Highs will only warm into the 60s into the afternoon!

The good news is that our increased wind and dry air will make frost formation unlikely. And if you’re not a fan of cold weather, it won’t last long as highs rebound back into the upper 70s by the end of the week with lows in the 50s & 60s. That’s much closer to where we should be this time of year!

Watches & Warnings

Freeze Watch for DeSoto County through Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Wind Chill Advisory for DeSoto, Charlotte, Lee, Collier, Highlands, Glades, and Hendry counties through Wednesday 9 a.m.

