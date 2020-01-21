Cold weather shelters open up in SWFL ahead of cold temps

As cold temperatures are moving in to Southwest Florida Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, cold weather shelters will be opening up for people in need.

We have compiled a list of shelters that have announced they will be open to the public.

On Tuesday shelters in Labelle and Clewiston will open at 7 p.m. Those seeking shelter must be in place by 12 a.m. or the facility will close and volunteers will be released.

Clewiston shelter — Janet B. Taylor auditorium, 1100 S. Olympia Street.

Labelle shelter — United Way house, 133 North Bridge Street

We will have updates on the list of shelters opening as more announcements are made.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

