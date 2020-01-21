FORT MYERS

Cold weather shelters open up in SWFL ahead of cold temps

Published: January 21, 2020 9:56 AM EST
Updated: January 21, 2020 10:19 AM EST

As cold temperatures are moving in to Southwest Florida Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, cold weather shelters will be opening up for people in need.

We have compiled a list of shelters that have announced they will be open to the public.

On Tuesday shelters in Labelle and Clewiston will open at 7 p.m. Those seeking shelter must be in place by 12 a.m. or the facility will close and volunteers will be released.

  • Clewiston shelter — Janet B. Taylor auditorium, 1100 S. Olympia Street.
  • Labelle shelter — United Way house, 133 North Bridge Street

We will have updates on the list of shelters opening as more announcements are made.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2020 WINK Digital Media